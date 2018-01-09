Trump says he could beat Oprah in presidential race but doesn't think she will run

Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

President Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest but doesn't think she will run.

Trump spoke Tuesday at the White House as he met with lawmakers on immigration. He says, "Oprah would be a lot of fun." But he says, "I don't think she's going to run."

The president added that he appeared on one of the media mogul's final shows and knows her "very well."

Winfrey gave an impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes that has sparked talk about whether she might run for president.

Oprah Winfrey's best friend, Gayle King, has downplayed any suggestion that Winfrey might run for president.

King, a CBS host, said Winfrey is "intrigued by the idea" of a presidential bid in 2020, but that after a long conversation with her friend the night before, she doesn't see it happening.

"She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don't think she's actively considering it at this time," King said.

She added, however, "You always have the right to change her mind."

© 2018 Associated Press