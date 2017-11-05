Texas church shooting: Trump responds, monitoring situation from Japan

Police block a road in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 5, 2017, after a mass shooting a church nearby. (Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday. Many were killed, and President Trump tweeted that he is monitoring the situation while on his trip to Asia.

"May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan," tweeted Trump.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Political figures from Texas and elsewhere also took to Twitter to express their sorrow.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an "evil act." He said he was on his way to Sutherland Springs to meet with families, local, state and federal officials.

Abbot tweeted, "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS (Department of Public Safety) soon."

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

From Trump's Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry:

Anita and I send our prayers to the victims of the shooting in Texas. — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) November 5, 2017

From Texas Sen. John Cornyn:

Truly heartbreaking news in #Sutherland Springs. Please say a prayer for First Baptist congregation, first responders & the community there — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 5, 2017

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted: "Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene."

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tweeted that prayers are not enough. "After another unspeakable tragedy, Congress must act — or be complicit," he said.

Horror, heartbreak, shame. Prayers are important but insufficient. After another unspeakable tragedy, Congress must act - or be complicit. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 5, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM