Local

Man punches teen 39 times in Planet Fitness parking lot: police

Read Story Kattey Ortiz
Politics

Education reform debate could begin budget compromise

Read Story Don Carrigan
Local

Lawmakers expected to stay in Augusta for an extra week

Read Story AP
Local

Chronic pain sufferers applaud changes to opioid limits law

Read Story Chris Facchini
Politics

Legislature passes bill that would ban use of handheld devices while driving

Read Story Liam Nee
News

Daughter has police pull over dad for birthday surprise

Read Story Zach Blanchard
HEADLINES

Updated 6:55 AM. EDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Take
    • Science is everywhere at the 3rd annual Maine Science Festival

      Science is everywhere at the 3rd annual Maine Science Festival
    • Great basketball continues at the 2017 Maine McDonald's High School…

      Great basketball continues at the 2017 Maine McDonald's High School…
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Portland, ME
    8 AM
    70°
    2 PM
    79°
    8 PM
    72°
    2 AM
    61°