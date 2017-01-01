Legislature passes bill that would ban use of handheld devices while driving
HEADLINES
Updated 6:55 AM. EDT
- Grid
- List
- Nation-World
Reports: UK's Prince Philip admitted to hospitalReports: UK's Prince Philip admitted to hospital He is being treated for an infection from a pre-existing condition.
- Nation-World
- 50 minutes ago
- Ways-to-Save
Can you waterproof your phone for $11?Can you waterproof your phone for $11? How to lifeproof and waterproof your valuables for $11
- Ways-to-Save
- 5 hours ago
- Nation-World
Republican Ralph Norman wins South Carolina special electionRepublican Ralph Norman wins South Carolina special election South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman has won a special election on Tuesday to fill a House seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney in the state's 5th district.
- Nation-World
- 8 hours ago
- National-Politics
Karen Handel wins Ga. special election in most-expensive congressional race in historyKaren Handel wins Ga. special election in most-expensive congressional race in history
- National-Politics
- 9 hours ago
- Local
Sebago woman accused of faking cancer pleads not guiltySebago woman accused of faking cancer pleads not guilty A woman accused of faking a cancer diagnosis and taking money collected to help her made her first court appearance Tuesday.
- Local
- 9 hours ago
- News
4-year-old's animated 'Moana' song performance goes viral4-year-old's animated 'Moana' song performance goes viral
- News
- 9 hours ago
- Local
Berwick Police warn of this troublesome panhandlerBerwick Police warn of this troublesome panhandler
- Local
- 10 hours ago
- Local
Maine woman defies the odds at 66, sets world record swimming English ChannelMaine woman defies the odds at 66, sets world record swimming English Channel A 66 year-old women from Westbrook set a world record over the weekend becoming the oldest woman to successfully swim the English Channel.
- Local
- 11 hours ago
- Nation-World
Coroner still probing death of US student held by N. KoreaCoroner still probing death of US student held by N. Korea Ohio native Otto Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for more than a year, and died less than a week after his release.
- Nation-World
- 11 hours ago
- Nation-World
Daniel Day-Lewis is quitting acting for goodDaniel Day-Lewis is quitting acting for good The award-winning actor is retiring.
- Nation-World
- 12 hours ago
- News
Sheriff to cut sentences of inmates who helped fallen deputySheriff to cut sentences of inmates who helped fallen deputy The sheriff said he'll knock off some of the sentences of the inmates.
- News
- 13 hours ago
- Local
Study: 1 in 4 people do not have emergency savingsStudy: 1 in 4 people do not have emergency savings
- Local
- 10 hours ago
- 207
"Guys and Dolls" at the Maine State Music Theatre"Guys and Dolls" at the Maine State Music Theatre In the world of American musical theater, "Guys and Dolls" is considered on of the classics. It opens at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick on June 29th.
- 207
- 12 hours ago
- Recipes
David Turin - Portland CioppinoDavid Turin - Portland Cioppino David Turin shows off his recipe for Portland cioppino. Cioppino is a west coast dish, but Turin picks ingredients from the Gulf of Maine to make this one shine.
- Recipes
- 12 hours ago
- Nation-World
US warplane blasts Syrian drone from skyUS warplane blasts Syrian drone from sky The drone was shot down after it 'displayed hostile intent and advanced on coalition forces,' the U.S. military said in a statement.
- Nation-World
- 14 hours ago
-
Nation-World
Reports: UK's Prince Philip admitted to hospital
-
Nation-World
Brussels train station blast being treated as terror attack
-
Nation-World
Judge approves Ferguson settlement with Michael Brown family
-
Nation-World
Republican Ralph Norman wins South Carolina special election
-
News
4-year-old's animated 'Moana' song performance goes viral
-
Nation-World
Coroner still probing death of US student held by N. Korea
-
Nation-World
Daniel Day-Lewis is quitting acting for good
-
Nation-Now
How secure are today's ATMs? 5 questions answered
-
Nation-World
US warplane blasts Syrian drone from sky
-
Nation-World
OJ Simpson gets July parole hearing
-
Nation-World
Democrats to slow-walk Senate business over health care bill
-
Nation-World
Chelsea Clinton calls out Steve Bannon for 'fat shaming' Sean Spicer
-
Nation-World
UPS to start adding holiday-shipping fees for US customers as costs rise
-
Nation-World
Couple gets back nearly $100K accidentally donated to Goodwill
-
Nation-World
Suspect in London van attack arrested on terror charges
-
Nation-World
Tiger Woods says he's getting professional help to manage meds
-
Nation-World
'Do not touch him': Finsbury Park Mosque's imam stepped in to protect…
-
Nation-World
Attacker dies after car rams police vehicle on famed Paris avenue
-
Nation-World
Otto Warmbier has died, a week after release from North Korea
-
Nation-World
Report: Sean Spicer is interviewing his own replacement
-
Local
7 hour ago 12:28 a.m.
Man punches teen 39 times in Planet Fitness parking lot: police
-
Politics
9 hour ago 10:36 p.m.
Education reform debate could begin budget compromise
-
Local
29 mins ago 7:14 a.m.
Lawmakers expected to stay in Augusta for an extra week
-
Local
10 hour ago 9:34 p.m.
Chronic pain sufferers applaud changes to opioid limits law
-
Politics
10 hour ago 9:18 p.m.
Legislature passes bill that would ban use of handheld devices while driving
-
News
2 hour ago 6:04 a.m.
Daughter has police pull over dad for birthday surprise
-
Nation-World
48 mins ago 6:55 a.m.
Reports: UK's Prince Philip admitted to hospital
-
-
Berwick Police Warning About Panhandler
-
Maine Daughter Has Dad Pulled Over For Birthday
-
Maine State Senate Passes Fetal Rights Bill
-
Slow Progress On State Budget Deal
-
Ways-to-Save
5 hour ago 2:44 a.m.
Can you waterproof your phone for $11?
-
Man brutally attacked teenager in Rochester, New Hampshire
-
Nation-World
8 hour ago 11:15 p.m.
Republican Ralph Norman wins South Carolina special election
-
Programs
9 hour ago 10:30 p.m.
Life is an intense thriller starring two goofballs
-
National-Politics
9 hour ago 10:21 p.m.
Karen Handel wins Ga. special election in most-expensive congressional…
-
4-year-old's rendition of Moana
-
Local
10 hour ago 9:57 p.m.
Sebago woman accused of faking cancer pleads not guilty