Church shooting victims: Who they were, how you can help

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Police move flowers placed at a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

An 18-month-old. A pregnant woman and her three children. The pastor's 14-year-old daughter. A 77-year-old. These are just a few of the 26 victims killed during a lone gunman's assault upon a small Texas church.

While authorities have yet to release the names of the victim's, family members who lost loved ones have begun sharing their heartbreaking stories from Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The Holcombe Family

Bryan – guest pastor on Sunday at The First Baptist Church

Karla – wife of Bryan

Marc – son of Bryan and Carla

Noah – infant daughter of Marc

Crystal – pregnant daughter-in-law of Bryan and Karla

Emily – daughter of Crystal

Megan – daughter of Crystal

Greg – son of Crystal

Bryan Holcombe participated in prison ministry and would go sing for the inmates, one of his relatives explained to the Associated Press. Bryan was walking up to the pulpit, about to lead the congregation in worship, when the gunman began shooting, according to the Washington Post.

GOFUNDME: Holcombe family

Annabelle Pomeroy

A sweet 14-year-old girl named Annabelle — the daughter of the pastor.

The pastor's wife, Sherri Pomeroy, wrote in a text message to the Associated Press that she and her husband were out of town in two different states when the attack occurred.

“We lost our 14 year old daughter today and many friends,” she wrote. “Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation." She said she was "trying to get home as soon as I can.”





The injured

About 20 others were wounded in the shooting. Here's what we know about their conditions and how you can help.

Ryland Ward

A five-year-old boy named Ryland, who has a big heart for his siblings, friends, and family.

Family members explained on GoFundMe that Ryland was shot five times and is currently in critical condition. They believe the young boy has a long recovery ahead of him.

GoFundMe: Ryland Ward

David Colbath

Hank Summers, a local who had moved to San Antonio, told the AP via text message that his uncle, David Colbath, survived five gunshots that required extensive surgery and skin grafts to save an arm.

