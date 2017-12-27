WCSH
Stunning satellite image shows lake effect snow over Great Lakes

Over Christmas weekend, Erie Pennsylvania received record breaking snowfall, and it looks like another holiday storm is already on its way. Veuer's Sam Berman has the full story.

Brian Manzullo, Detroit Free Press , TEGNA 7:48 PM. EST December 27, 2017

This is pretty crazy.

Chances are, you've seen a satellite photo similar to this one that shows Michigan and the Great Lakes during a snowstorm with lake effect. But the snowfall was especially amplified over the past week in places such as Erie, Penn., which was buried in more than 50 inches of snow over a 30-hour span.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Satellites Twitter account tweeted this image out today that shows just how much of a lake effect the Great Lakes had on snowfall across Michigan, lower Ontario and several Eastern states such as New York and Pennsylvania this past week.

Like we said: Pretty crazy.

 

 

Now that the snowstorm has passed, Michigan is now enduring some of its coldest temperatures in a year, with wind chills in the 20-below range this morning. 

