Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition for infection concerns

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Republican Whip, speaks at a press conference June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit in serious condition due to infection concerns, according to an update posted on the congressman's Twitter account Wednesday night.

Update from @MedStarWHC on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise: pic.twitter.com/YnEDhiX4gO — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 6, 2017

He was transferred out of the ICU on June 22 after his condition improved to fair, according to a hospital statement on June 23.

The Republican from Louisiana was hospitalized after he was shot in the left hip by a gunman during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia in June.

A bullet fractured his bones and injured internal organs, requiring Scalise to undergo multiple surgeries, according to hospital officials.

MedStar Hospital, where Scalise is receiving care, will provide an update on his condition on Thursday.

