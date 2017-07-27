McConnell releases text of pared-down health bill

From left, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., hold a press conference to demand assurances on the "skinny" health care repeal bill on Thursday, July 27. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (Photo: Bill Clark, � 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has released the text of his pared-down bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.

It's a legislative maneuver so the Senate can pass a bill that a House-Senate conference committee can use as the base to try to work out a comprehensive "repeal and replace" measure.

House Speaker Paul Ryan had said the House is willing to negotiate with the Senate.

McConnell's "skinny repeal" bill would end an unpopular requirement that individuals get coverage or risk fines, as well as a similar obligation imposed on larger employers.

It also suspends a tax on medical devices, denies funding to Planned Parenthood, and allows states to seek waivers from consumer protections in the Affordable Care Act.

