A South Carolina high school principal told a group of students that wearing leggings makes them "look fat" unless they're a size zero or two.

In an audio recording of the comment, obtained by Charleston, S.C., television station WCBD, you can hear Stratford High School Principal Heather Taylor's address concerning girls wearing leggings to school.

"I'm going to tell you now, unless you are a size zero or two and you wear something like that, you look fat," she said in the recording.

The utterance caused a slight uproar at the school, located in Goose Creek, S.C., just north of Charleston. One student, Allison Veazey, told WCBD, the comment was "really hurtful."

Charleston station WCIV spilled more of Taylor's address, which occurred at a Tuesday assembly for sophomore students.

"It is not meant to be your actual pants, and if you have a shirt that comes to here, then you are showing everything. Yes, everything," the recording said, according to WCIV.

Taylor issued a statement to USA TODAY, saying her intention was "not to hurt or offend any of my students in any way."

"I assured them all that I am one of their biggest fans and invested in their success, " the statement said. "After speaking with our students and receiving their support, I am confident that, together, we are ready to move forward and have a wonderful year. Stratford High is a very caring community, and I want to thank all of our parents and students who have offered their support to me and provided me with an opportunity to directly address their concern. I am very proud to be a Stratford Knight."

