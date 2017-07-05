Reports: Explosion at Florida Air Force Base

Okaloosa police say there was an explosion at Eglin Airforce Base in Florida.

Just before before 10 a.m., an explosion occurred at McKinley Climatic Lab according a press release from Okaloosa County Sheriff.

A 1,000-foot cordon has been established, and the surrounding area has been evacuated. The smoke visible does not pose a health hazard to the general public.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Bad fire on Eglin. Forced evacuation from my building and almost choked getting to my car. @TeamEglin @weartv pic.twitter.com/bNAcL7VoAK — Timothy Knox (@tdk129) July 5, 2017

