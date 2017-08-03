Report: Mueller impanels grand jury, marking serious step in Russia investigation

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Special counsel Robert Mueller (L) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election, has impaneled a grand jury, according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal Thursday.

The decision marks a turning point in the investigation. The WSJ called the grand jury a "sign that [Mueller's] inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase," citing "people familiar with the matter."

A grand jury has the power to seek information related to the investigation, such as documents and witness testimony and can, with enough evidence, issue indictments.

Though the grand jury does not necessarily mean Mueller intends to bring charges, it indicates he is taking the investigation seriously and may want to issue subpoenas or gather witness testimony, the WSJ said.

President Trump has vehemently denied allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia, calling the investigation a "witch hunt."

