Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45

TEGNA 5:25 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

Comedian Ralphie May died Friday morning of cardiac arrest after battling pneumonia, his manager confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter, among others.  

TMZ first reported news of his death at the age of 45. 

His body was found inside a private home in Las Vegas, manager Judi Marmel told TMZ. 

Earlier this year the comedian kicked off a residency at Harrah's in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, he had performed his show there Thursday night. 

He finished second on "Last Comic Standing" in 2003. Just two days before his death, Ralphie May won the Casino Comedian of the Year award at the Global Gaming Expo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

