Police: At least 2 dead after shooting in Colorado Walmart

Megan Yoder , TEGNA 10:21 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

At least two men have died and a woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday, according to tweets from the Thornton Police Department. 

Police say there is no active shooter at this time, but there is an active crime scene. The FBI, ATF and Aurora SWAT responded to the incident. 

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police. Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Video from the scene posted to Facebook shows what appears to be numerous police cars in the parking lot of the store. 

The Walmart is located in Thornton, about 11 miles north of Denver. 

Police are telling residents to avoid the area. 

This story is breaking. Stay with us for updates. 

