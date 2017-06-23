WCSH
Close

Pakistani official: Twin bombings at crowded market kill 15 people, wound 70

Associated Press , TEGNA 9:17 AM. EDT June 23, 2017

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN (AP) - Pakistani government officials say twin bombings at a crowded market kills 15 people, wound 70 in country's northwest, according to the Associated Press.

 

This is a developing story.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories