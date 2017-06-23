Close Pakistani official: Twin bombings at crowded market kill 15 people, wound 70 Associated Press , TEGNA 9:17 AM. EDT June 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN (AP) - Pakistani government officials say twin bombings at a crowded market kills 15 people, wound 70 in country's northwest, according to the Associated Press. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Illegal Dog Breeding Operation NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Big Jobs Coming To Maine Man brutally attacked teenager in Rochester, New Hampshire NEWS CENTER Video Forecast High Drivers Bike Built For Two Kayaker found NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Explosives in Lincoln More Stories Threatening note sent to Islamic Society Jun 23, 2017, 7:40 a.m. More charges expected in bizarre N.H. dog breeding case Jun 22, 2017, 7:47 p.m. MSP investigating after Wells Police cruiser runs… Jun 22, 2017, 2:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs