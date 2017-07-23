Official: Suicide attack kills 2 in west Kabul

Tegna

An Afghan health ministry official says 2 people were killed and another 2 injured in a suicide car bomb attack in a western neighborhood of Kabul early Monday morning.

Health ministry spokesman Waheed Majrooh told The Associated Press two people died in the explosion along with the suicide bomber. Another two people were hurt, although the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Several prominent political leaders, such as Hazara leader Mohammad Mohaqiq, live in western Kabul.

The area has been the scene of several attacks including the suicide attack that killed prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Ramazan Hussainzada last month. Hussainzada was also a senior leader of Afghanistan's Hazara community.

