Ambulances arrive in the Finsbury Park area of north London where a vehichle hit pedestrians on June 19, 2017. Several people are injured, police said Monday, adding that one person had been arrested. (Photo:DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS)

A van struck worshipers leaving a north London mosque early Monday morning, causing several casualties, local media reported.

Metropolitan Police said they were dealing with a "major incident." A Sky News producer at the scene said the crash took place shortly after midnight local time as worshipers were leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque at midnight Ramadan prayers. BBC News said several people were hurt.

"We have been informed that a van has run over worshipers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque," the Muslim Council of Britain tweeted early Monday. "Our prayers are with the victims."

One eyewitness who lives nearby told the BBC she saw people "shouting and screaming."

Cynthia Vanzella, another witness, wrote on Twitter: "Horrible to watch police officers doing cardiac massage at people on the floor, desperately trying to save them. I just hope they did."

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017

Britain's terrorist alert is set at "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely, Sky News reported.

The incident comes weeks after a van hit pedestrians on London Bridge and knife-wielding attackers killed eight people nearby. Police killed the three attackers.

