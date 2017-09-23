Knicks agree to trade Carmelo Anthony to Thunder

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks walks off the court after the 114-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have agreed to terms on a trade that will send star forward Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick (via Chicago), a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke under the condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been made official.

The deal is expected to be finalized on Monday.

After months of stalemate, the Knicks finally found a trade partner that was amenable to Anthony. Armed with a no-trade clause, the 10-time All-Star had only agreed to be traded to the Houston Rockets. That list expanded recently, with Anthony adding the Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Knicks media day and training camp fast approaching early next week, there was pressure to address the Anthony situation sooner rather than later.

Anthony will join a star-studded roster of 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and All-Star forward Paul George, who Oklahoma City acquired via trade in June.

