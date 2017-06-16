Close John G. Avildsen, director of 'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' has died TEGNA 9:39 PM. EDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST John G. Avildsen, the director of "Rocky" and "Karate Kid" has died, according to his son. Avildsen was 81. The cause of his death was not immediately clear. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Girlfriend of wanted Maine man heard crash, gunshots… Jun 16, 2017, 6:22 p.m. Maine fugitive Michael Brown dies in N.H. police chase Jun 16, 2017, 12:27 a.m. Memorial to fallen police officer honors a life of service Jun 16, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
