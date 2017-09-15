Harrison Ford's response to Carrie Fisher affair questions is classic yet awkward

Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and more than 6000 fans enjoyed a surprise "Star Wars" Fan Concert performed by the San Diego. (Photo: Jesse Grant, 2015 Getty Images)

Harrison Ford has finally addressed the still-shocking revelations that he had a real-life affair with his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher. Sort of.

Ford has been the missing information link in this story since November, when Fisher told People magazine, while promoting her book, The Princess Diarist, about the "intense" affair the two had 40 years prior — when he was Han Solo and she was Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope in 1976.

Ford was 33, married and the father of two at the time. Fisher was 19.

“It was so intense,” Fisher said in November. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

So much has happened since then, including the Fisher's death in December, one month after the revelation.

Ford is starting to do publicity for his new film Blade Runner 2049 and gave an extensive, excellent interview with GQ where Fisher was eventually brought up.

This was not a topic Ford relished discussing. Author Chris Heath ran what appears to be the entire awkward exchange.

Q: How strange for you was it when Carrie Fisher put out her Star Wars book?

Ford: It was strange. For me.

Q: Did you have any advance warning?

Ford: Um, to a degree. Yes.

Q: And what did you think?

Ford: Oh, I don't know. I don't know. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss.”

Q: Can I ask you whether you'd prefer that it hadn't been written?

Ford: Yes. You can ask me.

Q: Do you want to answer?

Ford: No.

Q: Can I ask you whether you read it?

Ford: No. I didn't.

Fascinating exchange. That is what you call textbook interview technique and a textbook Hollywood star response that gives away basically nothing. Both handled the issue without being rude.

Bravo to all sides.

