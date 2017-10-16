WCSH
Halloween retailer pulls Anne Frank costume amid complaints

Associated Press , TEGNA 5:21 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

An online retailer has pulled a costume from its website that depicted Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

Screenshots of the costume for sale at HalloweenCostumes.com posted to social media show a smiling girl wearing World War II-era clothing and a beret. The costume was quickly criticized on Twitter.

Carlos Galindo-Elvira, who leads the Anti-Defense League's Arizona office said on Twitter that the costume trivializes Frank's memory.

 

 

 

 

North Mankato, Minnesota-based Fun.com runs the website. Spokesman Ross Walker Smith tweeted Sunday that the costume had been pulled from the website. He explained that the company sells costumes for activities other than Halloween, like "school projects and plays." He apologized for any offense caused by the costume.

 

 

As of early Monday afternoon. other online retailers, including Walmart still had the costume online, but by a different name. Walmart's was described as a "Child World War II Evacuee Girl Costume." By 5 p.m. Monday, the costume was no longer listed on Walmart's site. 

Anne Frank is known for the diary she wrote while in hiding from the Nazis during the war.

© 2017 Associated Press


