Golden Globes: Debra Messing calls out E! for gender inequality during interview with E!

Actor Debra Messing attends the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for InStyle)

Something to balance out all the glitz and glam of the Golden Globes? A little shade.

Actress Debra Messing outed E! during an interview with the network on the award show's red carpet Sunday.

"Time is up. We want diversity and we want intersectional gender parity. We want equal pay. You know, I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts," she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic. "I miss Catt Sadler, and we stand with her. And that's something that can change tomorrow."

Sadler, a former anchor for E! News, left the company in December over what she says was a large pay gap compared with a male co-host.

Messing also explained the reasons she decided to take part in the red-carpet blackout.

"I am wearing black to thank and honor all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward and shared their stories of harassment and assault and discrimination," she explained. "I'm wearing black to stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe, and I’m here to celebrate the rollout of this incredible initiative, Time's Up."

Messing wasn't the only star to bring up Sadler on the red carpet.

Eva Longoria also mentioned the former E! News anchor in a red carpet interview with E!'s Ryan Seacrest.

"We support gender equity and equal pay, and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well," she said. "We stand with you Catt."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM