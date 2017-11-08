Garth Brooks wins CMA entertainer of the year

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

Garth Brooks has been named the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year. Brooks accepted the award Wednesday from Reba McEntire at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Brooks called McEntire "the entertainer of a lifetime."

He thanked his band, his crew and country music fans, saying, "The most important thing, other than God himself, are you: the people that allow us to be in the greatest music ever, country music."

