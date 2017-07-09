WCSH
Flames engulf building in London's Camden Market

July 09, 2017

Ten fire engines responded to a fire that broke out in London's Camden Market, a popular tourist attraction, on Sunday night, according to the London fire brigade. 

Seventy firefighters were called to battle the blaze, the brigade said. Three stories and the roof of one building were affected by the fire, according to an update from the department on Sunday night. 

"#CamdenMarket fire update: the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight," the department tweeted on Sunday night. 

The cause of the fire is not known at the time.

