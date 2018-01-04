WCSH
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes San Francisco area

Jane Onyanga-Omara, USA TODAY , TEGNA 8:22 AM. EST January 04, 2018

An earthquake struck the San Francisco early Thursday.

The magnitude 4.4 quake hit 1.9 miles from Berkeley, the United States Geological Survey said.

Residents in San Francisco were woken by a short, strong jerk followed by a few seconds of shaking.

 

No damage or injuries were immediately recorded.

The USGS website said people reported feeling the quake 40 miles south in San Jose.

Many took to social media to report their experience:

 

 

 

 

 

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


