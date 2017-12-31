WCSH
1 deputy killed, 4 others hurt in shooting in suburban Denver

Associated Press , TEGNA 12:42 PM. EST December 31, 2017

Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch early Sunday. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and "no longer a threat."

 

 

Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

The shootings happened at an apartment complex 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn't release their conditions.

