Chick-fil-A's largest store will only be 15 feet wide

Artist rendering of the rooftop deck at Chick-Fil-A's largest-ever planned restaurant, located in New York City. (Photo: Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A is moving forward with plans to make New York City home to its largest-ever location.

The new Financial District restaurant will be five levels and cover more than 12,000 square feet, according to the company's announcement.

But it'll also be the chain's narrowest location, measuring in at only 15 feet wide.

The restaurant is located in the middle of a city block, which the company said presented its team with some unique challenges.

“We pushed ourselves to break into new ways of thinking and try innovative solutions we’ve never implemented before,” said Nathaniel Cates, design manager for restaurant development at Chick-fil-A. “We are always thinking about how to make the dining experience feel as comfortable as possible for our customers.”

Artist rendering of the the floor-to-ceiling window inside Chick-Fil-A's largest-ever planned restaurant, located in New York City. (Photo: Chick-fil-A)

There will be two levels of kitchen space for food prep and three levels of dining areas that can seat up to 140 people, despite the building being so narrow.

Chick-fil-A says some of the store's unique features include floor-to-ceiling windows on each floor, natural light brought in through a skylight, and a rooftop deck with "unimpeded views of the Freedom Tower."

Artist rendering of the dining room inside Chick-Fil-A's largest-ever planned restaurant, located in New York City. (Photo: Chick-fil-A)

Because the store is less than half a mile from Ground Zero and the 9/11 Memorial, the design team wanted to find a way to respectfully pay homage to the location's significance. With that idea in mind, they included elements built into the front facade that "give a subtle impression of the Twin Towers."

The record-breaking Chick-fil-A, located at 144 Fulton Street, is set to open in 2018.

Artist rendering of the "monumental stair" inside Chick-Fil-A's largest-ever planned restaurant, located in New York City. (Photo: Chick-fil-A)

