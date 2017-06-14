California air force base reports 'security incident,' emergency responders on scene

Emergency responders at the Travis Air Force Base. (Photo: KXTV)

The Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California announced on Facebook that there is a "security incident" at the compound and urged the public to stay away from the area as emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The base is located about 40 miles outside Sacramento.

The announcement came on the same day as pre-scheduled security drills. The drills were set for Wednesday and Thursday.

The base clarified in its Facebook post, however, that the reported incident was not part of the scheduled drills, calling it a "real world security incident."

The base also posted a tweet urging anyone on base to shelter in place and lock doors and windows until further notice.

Security alert @Travis60AMW. Shelter in place. Lock doors/windows. Await further info. Follow Travis Facebook page for updates. — Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) June 14, 2017

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

