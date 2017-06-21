Bono meets with Scalise staff, Speaker Paul Ryan

Bono(C) of the band U2 walks through the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, June 21, 2017, between meetings with lawmakers. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

U2 lead singer Bono headed to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, meeting with the staff of injured Rep. Steve Scalise and lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

A video from NBC News showed the singer walking through the Capitol as tourists watched him pass by.

Bono just left meeting with @SteveScalise's staffers in the Capitol. Now going to meet with Speaker Ryan. pic.twitter.com/oKcnjNqjxO — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) June 21, 2017

Per the ONE Campaign, which he founded, his latest visit was to meet with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to discuss international affairs funding for fiscal 2018.

"Bono is highlighting the lives saved by America's investments in foreign assistance and underscoring testimony given by 16 retired generals and admirals last week about the critical importance of development to America's national security," campaign communications director Ian Koski said in a statement.

The singer is something of a regular on the Hill, as far as celebrities go. He's testified before Congress and met with lawmakers several times, on issues ranging from providing federal aid to Africa to helping refugees.

Bono's latest visit came after he gave Scalise, R-La., a shoutout at the U2 concert in the Washington, D.C., area on Tuesday night.

"We are so grateful that Congressman Scalise and his comrades made it through," he told concert-goers. "So grateful. We hold them up as love holds us all up."

Other politicians who got some recognition at the concert: House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM