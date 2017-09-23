Another earthquake rocks southern Mexico

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.2 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.
Oaxaca is the region that was most shaken by a magnitude 8.1 quake that hit earlier in September.
The new earthquake also swayed buildings in Mexico City. The city is still trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Tuesday, killing at least 295 people.
It's not immediately clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs