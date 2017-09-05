Hurricane Irma now at Category 5, with 175 mph winds

This image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration shows Hurricane Irma on Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Jose Romero, AFP/Getty Images)

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said, with sustained winds of 175 mph.

The storm continued to roar towards the Caribbean Tuesday, promising to deliver a dangerous mix of wind, rain and storm surge to the region.

It's now the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic since 2007.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Irma could bring "deteriorating and perhaps devastating conditions" across the Leeward Islands, AccuWeather warned.

There is an increasing chance of seeing some impacts from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend, the hurricane center warned. "While the track is still uncertain, the time to prepare is now," the Weather Channel warned.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday afternoon declared a state of emergency for the state's 67 counties. He issued the executive order to give local governments time, resources and flexibility to prepare for the storm.

