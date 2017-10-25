Actress accuses George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind

President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

People magazine reports Heather Lind said in a now-deleted Instagram post that the incident took place while she was posing for a photo with Bush during a promotional tour for her AMC series "TURN: Washington's Spies." Lind appears alongside the 93-year-old Bush, who's seated in a wheelchair, in a photo together at a Houston screening of the series in 2014.

Actress Heather Lind speaks onstage during the 'AMC - Turn' panel discussion at the AMC/Sundance portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour on January 11, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tells The Associated Press in a statement: "President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."

