10 pumpkin spice products that should've never existed

Pumpkin spice season arrives sooner every year, with consumers finding pumpkin products on the shelves as early as August. Not only are the products arriving earlier, but they’re getting weirder as well. Have we hit the Golden Age of pumpkin spice, or have we taken the trend too far? Before you make your decision, check out the newest and most outlandish pumpkin spice products for those of you living the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Lifestyle).
Why eat a pumpkin pie when you can smell like one? Demeter is a New York based fragrance company that makes dozens of scents from apple blossom to pizza. According to a study on their website, “the smell of Pumpkin Pie increases arousal in men by 40%.”
Have you ever gulped down a Pumpkin Spice Latte and thought “Wow, I wish my mouth could smell like this forever?” Well, this lip balm from Burt’s Bees just might be your product.
If perfume and lip balm aren’t enough, you can now make sure that you even sweat pumpkin spice. Round out your bath and body routine with Native’s Pumpkin Spice Latte stick deodorant.
Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops
Seasonal colds mark the transition from summer to colder fall and winter weather just as much as the pumpkin\ spice craze does, and now thanks to CVS, you’ll still be festive even when you’re sick.
Don’t worry if sugary lattes aren’t compatible with your diet. You can now buy 5 lbs of pumpkin spice protein powder on Amazon.
If the outrageous amount of pumpkin spice products are still not enough for you, never fear. Now you can make anything pumpkin spice with this spray. Popcorn? Veggies? Boring office sandwich? Transform your mundane meals to a pumpkin spice meal.
You don’t even have to be human to hop on the pumpkin spice bandwagon.
Pumpkin spice seasoned roasted crickets
What’s worse about this product: the fact that you’re eating crickets or the fact that they’re pumpkin spiced?
Switch up those pumpkin spice coffee breaks with a pumpkin spice happy hour.
