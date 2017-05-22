Trio accused of killing little Kingston Frazier denied bond

Madison County Sheriff's Dept.

CANTON, Miss. — Three teenagers accused in the brutal shooting death of a 6-year-old who was sleeping in the backseat of a car that was stolen last week were denied bond Monday in Madison County Justice Court.

Dwan Wakefield and DeAllen Washington, both 17, and Byron McBride, 19, are all charged as adults with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier, who became the subject of an Amber alert after his mother's car was taken from a Jackson, Miss., grocery store parking lot early Thursday.

The Madison County District Attorney's Office will pursue the death penalty against McBride, who is accused of shooting Kingston multiple times, Assistant District Attorney Pamela Hancock said.

"I think there is a great desire to see justice served in this case. And if at the conclusion of all the evidence being gathered, it appears justice will be served by seeking the death penalty then my office will definitely go forward on that," she said

Kingston's mom, Ebony Archie, left the grocery store about 1:30 a.m. CT Thursday and told a sheriff's deputy her car was stolen, but Hinds County officials said she did not immediately mention that her son was in the car. Two hours later at about 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety sent out an Amber alert for the missing child.

About 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Kingston's body was discovered on a dead-end road in Madison County, roughly 15 miles away from the store. His exact time of death has not been determined.

The court hearing was held via closed-circuit video, and cameras were not allowed in the courtroom for security reasons. The alleged killers have received threats, officials said.

Wakefield is a senior at Ridgeland High School in Ridgeland, Miss. He was the starting quarterback last season and has a 1-year-old son.

Washington is a senior at Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood, Miss., in neighboring Rankin County. He does not have any prior convictions but was indicted in connection with an armed robbery in Madison County.

He was out of jail on bond when Kingston was killed and has a June court date on his armed-robbery charge.

McBride told the court he has a conviction for burglary in Holmes County. He is unemployed, has not married, does not own a car and has no bank account.

McBride's father, Byron McBride Sr., yelled at reporters after the hearing.

None of the three entered a plea Monday, and they are scheduled for a June 26 preliminary hearing.

"My son did not kill that baby, but y'all gonna kill my son," he said. "My boy didn't kill anybody."

Kingston was set to graduate from kindergarten Thursday, the day he was kidnapped and ultimately killed.

