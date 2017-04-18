Three people killed in downtown Fresno, Calif.

The Latest on a fatal shooting near a Catholic Charities facility in downtown Fresno, California (all times local):
12:50 p.m.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says three people have been killed in a shooting in the downtown central California city.
He says a suspect is in custody.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning near a Catholic Charities building.
Ashlee Wolf of Catholic Charities told the Fresno Bee newspaper that the shooting happened at a bus stop near the charity.
Wolf says the charity doesn't believe the shooter was tied to Catholic Charities.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs