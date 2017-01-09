Steelers assistant Joey Porter arrested on multiple charges in bar incident after win

Linebacker Joey Porter #55 of the Miami Dolphins looks down. Porter went on to become an assistant coach for the Steelers. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Benc, 2010 Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter allegedly assaulted a doorman and was arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

Porter, 39, faces aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and terroristic threats charges after an off-duty officer, who was serving as a security guard at a South Side restaurant, witnessed Porter assault the employee of the nearby bar.

"Once he arrived on the scene, the officer stopped the assault and arrested (Porter)" Pittsburgh police said in a statement early Monday morning.

Porter was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Chris Mueller of The Beaver County Times first reported the arrest in a series of tweets Sunday night.

#Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been put in the back of a cop car in the south side for an altercation with a police officer — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The Steelers released the following statement late Sunday night:

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comments until we get more details.”

A former 13-year NFL veteran who spent eight seasons with Pittsburgh, Porter now coaches the Steelers linebackers.

The Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in an AFC wild-card playoff game and are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.