Sir Roger Moore, actor known for James Bond role, dies

TEGNA 9:34 AM. EDT May 23, 2017

Sir Roger Moore, the actor known for his portrayal of James Bond, has died, according to a statement from his children. 

In the statement posted to his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, Moore's children said their father died after a "short but brave" cancer battle. 

Sir Roger Moore was 89 years old. 

