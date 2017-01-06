Reports: Shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Shots reportedly were fired Friday afternoon at the lower level of Ft. Lauderdale Airport, with police at the scene indicating at least a half-dozen victims.

NBC News, quoting unidentified sources, reports that nine people were shot and one killed in the shooting.

According to reports via police radio at the site, the incident appears to involve one shooter who is reportedly in custody.

Early word on the incident came from a tweet b y Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush.

"I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport," Fleischer tweets. "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

The shooting broke out on the lower level of the airport, according to reports from the scene.