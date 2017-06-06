Scooter Gennett hits 4 home runs for Reds to tie MLB record

Scooter Gennett #4 of the Cincinnati Reds is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the third against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on June 6. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Hickey, 2017 Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) - Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night.

Gennett became the 17th player to homer four times in one game — and perhaps the least likely. A scrappy second baseman who was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee in late March, he began the night with 38 career home runs, including three this season.

Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012.

Gennett singled his first time up and then homered in four straight at-bats, including a grand slam. His 10 RBIs tied Cincinnati's club record.

© 2017 Associated Press