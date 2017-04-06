'Say goodbye, baby': Heartbreaking photo of father holding twins killed in Syria attack

A man holds an injured baby inside a Turkish ambulance after a suspected chemical attack (/AFP/Getty Images)

Images and video of the aftermath of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria show the horrific deaths of some of the youngest victims in the ongoing civil war.

The suspected chemical attack, which happened Tuesday, killed more 70 people, including nearly a dozen children. A photo taken on Tuesday, shows a father holding his twin babies who were killed during the attack.

Abdul-Hamid Alyousef, 29, also lost his wife, two brothers, nephews and many other family members in the attack, AP reported.

"Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye," Alyousef said as he stroked his children's hair, AP reported.

Since Syria's civil war began six years ago as a popular revolt against the brutal regime of President Bashar Assad an estimated 500,000 are dead and millions homeless.

Whether it's images of children turning bomb craters into swimming pools in Aleppo, or rescue workers pulling victims from rubble, when it comes to the civil war in Syria, viral pictures have many times captivated peoples attention more than any story could.

In this picture taken on Tuesday April 4, 2017, Abdul-Hamid Alyousef, 29, holds his twin babies who were killed during a suspected chemical weapons attack, in Khan Sheikhoun in the northern province of Idlib, Syria.

Here are some of the other photos that have helped put a face to the war in Syria:

Mohammad Mohiedine Anis, 70, smokes his pipe as he sits in his destroyed bedroom listening to music on his vinyl player in Aleppo's formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood. (Photo: Joseph Eid, AFP/Getty Images)

The windows are blown out, and rubble from a crumbling wall litters the floor, but Mohammad Mohiedine Anis, sits peacefully smoking a pipe and listening to music in his destroyed bedroom in Aleppo, Syria.

The image, which was taken by Joseph Eid of the Agence France-Presse, struck a chord with the masses after the AFP shared the photo last week.

AFP Photo By Joseph Eid --- Aleppo car lover aims to revive his 'wounded' classics --- Pictures taken on March 9, 2017, shows vintage cars parked outside the home of Mohammad Mohiedine Anis in Aleppo's formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood. A post shared by AFP Photo (@afpphoto) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:55am PST

“Stunning photo captures a moment of tranquility amongst Hell on earth,” Instagram user _colinharrison said about the photo, adding “I love this.”

“A picture that tells more than a thousand words,” Instagram user nilssonbarbara said.

مهما فعل الأسد في #حلب، فالحياة لن تنتهي، أطفالها يصنعون من كل موقع دمره صاروخ حياة أخرى.. حي الشيخ سعيد#AleppoAMC pic.twitter.com/ZjUqdqZpIY — مركز حلب الإعلامي (@AleppoAMC) August 31, 2016

In September, as airstrikes hammered Aleppo, a photo of Brahim Sawas and his 10-year old son, Mahmoud, made it's rounds on social media. In the photo, White Helmets or Syrian civil defense volunteers were shown retrieving the father and son from the rubble of a building after the airstrike. CNN reported that the pressure from the rubble held Sawas and his son's body in place.

Graphic content: Syrian civil defense volunteers, known as the White Helmets, retrieve bodies from under the rubble of a building following a reported airstrike on September 23, 2016. (Photo: Thaer Mohammed, AFP/Getty Images)

In 2015, three-year-old Aylan Kurdi was found on a beach in Turkey. His family were Kurdish Syrians from Kobani, a town near the Turkish border fought over by the Islamic State and Kurdish forces. They were trying to reach the Greek island of Kos and hoped to eventually emigrate to Canada, when their boat capsized, according to the Ottawa Citizen. His brother, Galip, 5, and mother, Rehan, 35, also died. Only the boys' father, Abdullah, survived.

(Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved