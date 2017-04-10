San Bernardino school shooting appears to be murder-suicide

A shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, Calif. appears to be domestic in nature, according to local police.

San Bernardino County fire and police are on scene at North Park Elementary School where multiple gunshot wounds have been reported, according to a tweet from the local fire department.

Initial tweets from officials indicate four victims, however it's unclear if any of those are fatalities. Two students were transported to the hospital, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

The shooting, which happened in a classroom, appears to be a murder-suicide, Burguan tweeted.

Students at North Park are being taking to Cajon High School for safety, Burguan tweeted.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

SAN BERNARDINO: 2nd ALARM MCI assigned 6 Medic Engines, 1 Medic Truck, 1 Medic Squad, 5 Chief Officers w/ mult ambulances. Krn — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

In Dec. 2015, Chicago-born Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his Pakastani wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, killed 14 people at a holiday party in San Bernardino and were later shot to death by police

This is a developing story which will be updated.

