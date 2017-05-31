WCSH
Malaysia Airlines flight passenger tried to enter cockpit forcing the flight to turn back

TEGNA 12:30 PM. EDT May 31, 2017

Malaysia Airlines flight MH128 was enroute to Kuala Lumpur from Melbourne, Australia when it was forced to turn back after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit.

MH128 landed in Melbourne roughly 30 minutes after the flight took off according to a statement by Malaysia Airlines.

Malaysia Airlines stated that 'at no point was the aircraft hijacked.'

Passengers have been safetly removed from the plane are being accommodated at hotels or offered additional flights.

