Pipeline leaks equivalent of 15 tanker trucks in Iowa

Crews work to clean up after a pipeline leak in Worth County, Iowa. According to the Worth County Sheriff's Office, tens of thousands of gallons gallons of diesel fuel has leaked near a farm. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)

DES MOINES - An investigation is ongoing on how a pipeline leaked 138,600 gallons of diesel fuel about 15 miles from the Iowa-Minnesota border, according to the company that owns the line.

The 3,300 barrels of diesel — the equivalent of about 15½ tanker trucks — leaked Wednesday morning out of Magellan's 12-inch pipeline system near Hanlontown, Iowa, about 125 miles north of Des Moines, said Bruce Heine, spokesman for Magellan Midstream Partners.

A portion of Wheelerwood Road will be closed for two days, according to the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

"It’s a big one. It’s significant," said Jeff Vansteenburg, a field office supervisor for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "The responsible party is Magellan, so they’ll have to bear the cost of cleanup."

The pipeline leaked on private agricultural land, said Karen Grimes, spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. A small stream flows near the leak and it is near the agency's Hanlontown Slough Waterfowl Production Area that contains marsh land, but no surface water has been contaminated and state investigators have not uncovered any underground water contamination.

The leak occurred when the pipeline ruptured and diesel sprayed out, Grimes said. Magellan reported the leak around 8 a.m. CT Wednesday. It was initially reported that 63,000 gallons leaked, the equivalent of seven tanker trucks that travel on interstates.

"They found that it’s basically pooled into a farm field that’s near the break and has not reached the water in the state," Grimes said.

Heine said it's unknown what caused the leak. Vansteenburg said nothing struck the pipe and said sensors in the pipeline notify Magellan when a problem occurs.

The leak has been contained, Heine said. No evacuations or injuries have been reported and public health is not at risk, according to the Worth County Sheriff's Office. Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

Gas stations typically have a diesel-fuel tank underground that can hold 10,000 to 15,000 gallons, Vansteenburg said. Enough diesel spilled in Worth County to supply around 10 stations.

"The product is under pressure, so as soon as a leak develops, it starts coming out pretty fast," he said.

The last significant pipeline leak that occurred in the state was in 2001 when a pipeline owned by the Koch Pipeline Co. leaked 312,000 pounds of fertilizer near Algona, Vansteenburg said. More than a million fish, turtles, frogs and other aquatic life were killed from the incident, according to Des Moines Register archives.

Magellan has been responsive to the leak, Vansteenburg said. The company brought vacuum trucks to handle the diesel, which will be brought to the company's terminal in Clear Lake. Iowa. Once all of the free-liquid diesel is recovered, the company will remove the contaminated soil.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also will see if any Iowa administrative codes were violated, Vansteenburg said.

​Magellan’s pipeline system transports refined petroleum products from refineries in the Gulf Coast and midcontinent to petroleum distribution terminals throughout the Midwest, Heine said.

On Oct. 20, a Magellan pipeline holding anyhdrous ammonia leaked near Decatur, Neb., the Omaha World-Herald reported. One person was killed because of the leak, and 40 other people were evacuated.

