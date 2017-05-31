Payless ShoeSource could close another 400 stores

Kansas-based discount shoe retailer Payless Shoe Source has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close nearly 400 of its stores. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

Payless ShoeSource could nearly double the number of store closures under its bankruptcy plan as the extent of the discount footwear chain's troubles come into sharper focus.

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, is asking a federal bankruptcy judge for permission to close up to 408 additional stores.

Those closings add to about 400 locations the Topeka, Kan.-based retailer already put on the chopping block when it tumbled into bankruptcy.

Taken together, the 800-some locations would represent about 20% of Payless' total locations worldwide.

In a court filing, the company left open the possibility that additional negotiations with landlords could "result in consensual modifications and rent concessions" before a June 8 hearing on the matter.

At that point the judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri could authorize the additional closings.

In that respect, the plan reflects a club in negotiating with landlords that have refused to budge.

"While many of those negotiations have been successful and significant savings have been realized, other negotiations have not been as successful," Payless said in the court filing.

