Paris police respond to incident at Notre Dame Cathedral

TEGNA 10:59 AM. EDT June 06, 2017

Authorities are responding to an incident near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, according to the French police's official twitter account.

Authorities have urged passersby to stay away amid reports of gunshots.

French media are reporting that the police shot and injured a man who attacked an officer.

People are gathered inside the cathedral. One twitter user reported everyone inside is safe. 

 

This story is developing and will continue to be updated. 

