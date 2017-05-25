Over 20 killed in bus attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

Gunmen fired on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo, killing 23 people and wounding at least 25 others, Egyptian State television reported Friday.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
© 2017 Associated Press
