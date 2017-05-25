WCSH
Over 20 killed in bus attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

TEGNA 6:32 AM. EDT May 26, 2017

Gunmen fired on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo, killing 23 people and wounding at least 25 others, Egyptian State television reported Friday. 

