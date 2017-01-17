Orlando police: Accused police killer Markeith Loyd captured

Markeith Loyd (Photo: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY ORLANDO POLICE)

MELBOURNE, FLA. - Markeith Loyd, a fugitive who eluded police for nine days after authorities said he shot killed an Orlando police officer in a Walmart parking lot, was captured late Tuesday. The arrest brings to a close one of the largest manhunts in recent memory for central Florida.

Loyd, seen on a televised video with what appeared to be a swollen eye, was led into the Orlando police department before 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

"They beat me up," Loyd was heard saying three times during the perp walk. He was already wanted on murder charges in connection with the December shooting death of his 24-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

He faces multiple charges, including murder.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina tweeted, "Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs." Clayton was promoted posthumously to the rank of lieutenant.

The high-profile capture came the same day the 41-year-old was added to the U.S. Marshal's office most-wanted list and when authorities bolstered a reward to $125,000.

It was not immediately known if authorities were acting on a tip when Loyd was captured.

It also comes after a weekend of highly charged emotions stemming from the funeral services held for Clayton — whose Jan. 9 shooting death was at the center of renewed efforts to find Loyd — and Orange County sheriff's deputy Norman Lewis.

Lewis was killed in a traffic collision during a search for Loyd in the hours following the deadly shooting. The funerals drew several hundred law enforcement agents from around the state and nation.

Authorities tweeted news of Loyd's capture following numerous tips across Florida, including Titusville, where an alert was issued briefly over the weekend after an unconfirmed sighting. It was not Loyd, however.

Police said Loyd shot Clayton during a confrontation at a Walmart parking lot. Clayton was tipped off the same morning that the wanted fugitive was at the retail store. Police said Loyd ran, then fired a shot at the officer. Clayton returned fire but didn't hit the suspect and was fatally wounded.

Mina later said Loyd, wearing a bulletproof vest and a shirt that read 'Security,' fled the scene, shooting at another law enforcement agent. SWAT team crews roamed Orange County, searching for potential hiding spots.

These are the guns Markeith Loyd had in his possession when he was captured. That a high-capacity drum which holds up to 100 rounds. pic.twitter.com/PDOV6XIyFn — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

The police department had already been actively searching for Loyd since mid-December when he was named as a suspect in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

The search for Loyd in the aftermath of the officers' death garnered national attention in addition to bringing federal, state and local authorities together for the manhunt.

Clayton, 42, was a "committed" officer and "a hero" who gave her life to the community she loves, her chief said. She was married and had a college-age son. She also grew up in the Orlando area, and enjoyed mentoring young people.

"She was always the first to step up and help kids," the chief said.

Great police work got this cop killer and the killer of Sade Dixon and her unborn child off the street. pic.twitter.com/MkAdoHwZmM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

A 17-year veteran of the force, Clayton supervised a patrol division in the neighborhood where she was shot, and previously worked in investigations and as a school resource officer, Deputy Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Loyd could go before a judge Wednesday for a hearing on any charges.

Contributing: The Associated Press

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

USA TODAY Network