WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Orioles' Adam Jones gets nice ovation from Fenway fans before first at-bat

USA TODAY SPORTS , WUSA 9:06 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

Less than 24 hours after he was called racist epithets by fans at Fenway Park, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones received a nice applause before his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Jones, one of just 62 African-Americans on opening-day rosters, was the target of racist comments during Monday's game, which he says was "one of the worst" he's ever endured during his 12-year career.

The Orioles are in their second game of a three-game set in Boston.

 

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories