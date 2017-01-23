WCSH
#NotMySuperBowl trending after Patriots/Falcons wins

Mary Stringini, WCNC 2:39 PM. EST January 23, 2017

Super Bowl LI is set to be played between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Many people have begun expressing their detest of this match up with the hashtag #NotMySuperBowl saying that they will be protesting the Super Bowl because of it.

This hashtag is a spin-off of #NotMyPresident, a social media trend that surfaced both during the presidential election campaigns, as well as after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

#NotMySuperBowl is currently trending on Twitter.

 

 

