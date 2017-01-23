NotMySuperBowl trending after Patriots/Falcons wins

Super Bowl LI is set to be played between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Many people have begun expressing their detest of this match up with the hashtag #NotMySuperBowl saying that they will be protesting the Super Bowl because of it.
I refuse to accept the results of the AFC and NFC championship games.Tomorrow I'll be protesting, looting, and rioting.#NotMySuperBowl— Tyler (@BeastCaucasian) January 23, 2017
This hashtag is a spin-off of #NotMyPresident, a social media trend that surfaced both during the presidential election campaigns, as well as after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
#NotMySuperBowl is currently trending on Twitter.
Russia rigged the outcome of the AFC and NFC championship. #NotMySuperBowl— Jay (@BuffLlama) January 23, 2017
But the Packers won the popular vote #NotMySuperBowl— Clinton News Network (@DaRealNews) January 23, 2017
I don't like these results so I'm going to protest #NotMySuperbowl— Kels Mandella (@kelsdella) January 22, 2017
I've been denied my right to watch the @packers in SB51 -I'll need the day off, a safe space, a therapy puppy, & a march. #notmysuperbowl— Kylie Moehrke (@kyliemurky) January 23, 2017
I'm upset that two teams I don't like are in the #SuperBowl so I'm gonna go break windows and set things on fire #NotMySuperBowl— Maki (@brandonmaki4212) January 23, 2017
Reports coming in that the Russians hacked Big Bens headset and changed the plays #Steelers #NotMyAFCChampion #NotMySuperbowl— Joel Cochrane (@A_Joel_Cochrane) January 23, 2017
NFL Championship obviously rigged by the Russians, conservatives, racists and homophobes. Should change to popular vote. #NotMySuperBowl— Bob Trabucco (@btrabucco) January 23, 2017
#NotMySuperBowl Tom Brady #Patriots said " Grab 'em by the Football" 20 years ago He is #Illegitimate & his best friend is #Russian Referee— BenGarrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) January 23, 2017
Last year's superbowl vs this year's superbowl #NotMySuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XGi2mcvE3s— RealityTVCat (@RealTVCat) January 23, 2017
Winner of a #football game should be determined by yards run not points earned. Scoring is corrupt and rigged by #Russians. #NotMySuperBowl— Troy Swezey (@troyswezey) January 23, 2017
I'll be sending a donation to Jill Stein to initiate a recount of points in both games. Clearly the Steelers & Packers won #NotMySuperBowl— Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) January 23, 2017
Copyright 2016 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs