New bot turns President Trump's tweets into 'White House statements'

Every time President Trump tweets, he shows where he stands on any given issue.
Using that logic, there's now a Twitter bot that takes the president's tweets and puts them into an "official statement" format.
A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/QgxHbYfwhX— Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) June 5, 2017
The bot, @RealPressSecBot, checks Trump's Twitter account every five minutes, according to its Twitter bio. If there are new tweets from @realDonaldTrump, the bot spits out a new "statement."
The bot's tweeted for the first time ever on Sunday:
A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/pLvuERPnkm— Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) June 4, 2017
@RealPressSecBot was created by Russel Neiss, a Jewish educator and technologist who has made other bots.
I needed something to do during the kids' nap time... https://t.co/4WjfhnM7X8— Russel Neiss (@russelneiss) June 4, 2017
I've actually never been more excited for the President to tweet.....— Russel Neiss (@russelneiss) June 4, 2017
According to @RealPressSecBot's Twitter bio, Neiss got the idea from Pat Cunnane, a former Obama aide.
For context - because he's President - all of Trump's Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statement format. It's telling. pic.twitter.com/UZ7d2WJRs4— Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) June 4, 2017
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs