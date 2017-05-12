Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer impression hits the streets of NYC

The last time we saw Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, she was dressed as an angry Easter Bunny. (Photo: NBC, Chris Haston/NBC)

Spicey — with the help of his motorized podium — is hitting the road.

On Friday morning, some lucky New York commuters spotted Melissa McCarthy dressed as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who she frequently plays on Saturday Night Live, zooming around the city's streets on the moving podium that's made an appearance in several of her cameos.

McCarthy wasn't just taking a joyride. The actress returns to SNL this weekend as guest host, and a camera crew accompanied her NYC jaunt, seemingly filming a short for the upcoming episode.

If McCarthy and the SNL crew were trying to go incognito, they failed, choosing the street outside CNN's NYC headquarters to film the scene. Naturally, CNN employees grabbed their phones and started recording the action.

There goes Spicey! A post shared by Christina Zdanowicz (@stinaz27) on May 12, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Don Lemon, who President Trump called the "dumbest person in broadcasting" in a TIME magazine interview this week, also got in on the fun.

The tweets started rolling in shortly after President Trump took to the platform with a flood of angry posts, threatening to cancel future "press briefings."

See the finished product when McCarthy hosts SNL this weekend.

