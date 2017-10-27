Man locked in store's beer cooler stays, drinks all night

OK, this isn't the beer cooler where a 38-year-old Marshfield, Wis., man got trapped Oct. 25, 2017, but it could be. He was cool with it -- all night long (Photo: PR Newswire)

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (The Daily Tribune) — A 38-year-old Wisconsin man who got locked in a convenience store's beer cooler overnight didn't despair: He decided to enjoy the experience, according to police.

The man, whose name was not released, told police that he went to a Kwik Trip here to buy some beer but became trapped inside the walk-in cooler when it was locked at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report. Rather than bang on the glass door to be let out, he warmed up to the idea of staying inside — where temperatures hover around 32 degrees — all night to sample the merchandise.

A customer told Kwik Trip employees that a man was inside the beer cave at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday.

When they opened the door, he left the store without paying for what he drank: An 18-ounce bottle of beer and three cans of malt liquor. He also fell over a stack of 30-can beer packs, breaking three cases open.

For his adventure, more because he left the makeshift bar without paying his tab, he was issued a misdemeanor citation for retail theft.

